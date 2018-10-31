Niagara Falls man to serve 7 years in robbery that led to bystander's death

Anthony K. Mallory, 24, of A Street, Niagara Falls, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery in a Falls apartment building that led to the death of Jose Hewitt, a bystander who was beaten and died of a heart attack.

Mallory was sentenced by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon for first-degree robbery in the April 12, 2017, Pine Avenue holdup and for misdemeanors in an unrelated auto theft.

Last week, Devante L. Beasley, 19, of Weston Avenue, drew 6 1/2 years behind bars from Judge Matthew J. Murphy III for first-degree robbery.

Previously, Shaquan O. Herbert, 24, of Ontario Avenue, was sentenced to 18 years for first-degree manslaughter for beating Hewitt, 59. Stephanie J. Raymond, 19, of 71st Street, the robbers' driver, will be sentenced by Murphy Dec. 3.