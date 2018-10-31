Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston to call Bills-Bears game Sunday on Fox

Daryl Johnston, the Lewiston-Porter graduate who went on to fame at Syracuse University and with the Dallas Cowboys, will be the Fox analyst on Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.

Chris Myers is on play-by-play and Laura Okmin is the sideline reporter for the game carried on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Johnston was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Johnston could have some fun with something he has in common with Buffalo Bills great Thurman Thomas. Johnston's jersey number 34 at Lewiston-Porter High School was retired in 2006. Thomas’ jersey number 34 was retired at halftime of the Buffalo Bills’ 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots Monday night.

