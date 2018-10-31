MUNDANIOHL, Raymond P. "Mutt"

Of Hamburg, NY. October 26, 2018. Husband of the late Carol (nee Lemke); father of Pamela Graves, Raymond Verling, Thomas and Gerald Mundaniohl; brother of Sharon Kohl, Margaret Mundaniohl and Virginia Florino; also survived by many nieces and nephews; predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral HOme, INc., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Saturday, 1-4 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com