MOSACK, Mary Lou

MOSACK - Mary Lou October 28, 2018 at age 87 of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond A. and Louise (DelMonto) Mosack; dear sister of the late Joann (Mosack) DiGiuseppe; loving aunt of Dina L. DiGiuseppe and Daniel D. DiGiuseppe. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 AM from St. Pius X Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville. Please assemble at church. Interment private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com