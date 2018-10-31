MILIOTO, Salvatore

MILIOTO - Salvatore October 29, 2018, of the Town of Tonawanda, at age 77. Beloved husband of Grazia (nee Sciandra) Milioto; devoted father of Alfonso (Ana) Milioto and Josephina (Erik) Ulatowski; loving Nonno of Viktorya, Morgan and Hayden Ulatowski; son of the late Alfonso and Guisepina (nee Cibella) Milioto; brother of Lillo Milioto and the late Alfonso, Lilla, Pina, Antonia and Nino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from St. John the Baptist Church, Kenmore. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Salvatore's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com