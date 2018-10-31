MEAGHER, Peter J.

MEAGHER - Peter J. Of Tonawanda. Entered into rest October 30, 2018. Beloved husband of M. Carol Meagher; devoted father of Robert (Susan) Meagher,Laurie (Gregory) Mank and David (Gina) Meagher; cherished grandfather of Robert (Karen) Meagher, Kevin (Lizzy) Meagher, Jason (Erin) Mank, Daniel (Tanya) Mank, Michael Mank, D.O., Katie Mank, Andrew Meagher, Matthew Meagher, Stephen Meagher and Kimberly Meagher; adored great-grandfather of Ethan, Aidan, Rylan, Owen, Evan, Gavin and Landon; loving son of the late Basil and Ellen Meagher; dear brother of Dorothy (late Sherwood) Lawson, Gerard (Petey) Meagher and the late Jean (Late Stanley) Gawrys, late Helen (Late Bill) Dale and late William (late Twylva) Meagher; relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at the chapel). Entombment Mt. Olivet cemetery. Mr. Meagher was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the Korean War. Online condolences may be made www.lombardofuneralhome.com