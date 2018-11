MARTYNOWICZ, Stephen L.

MARTYNOWICZ - Stephen L. Age 72, of Arcade, NY, died October 29, 2018. There will be no calling hours. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W. S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Memorials may be made to A Place for Cats, 3285 Beyer Rd., Yorkshire, NY 14173. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com