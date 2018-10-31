Man slashes arm of off-duty Buffalo police officer in scuffle at Coles

An off-duty Buffalo police officer was slashed in the arm during a disturbance at Coles restaurant and bar on Elmwood Avenue early Wednesday morning, Buffalo police said.

Bouncers at Coles were removing Denzel Fuller, 27, of Buffalo at about 2:15 a.m. at the same time the off-duty officer, Andrew Rechen, 27, was coming back inside, according to police.

"The suspect engaged the officer and began scuffling with him at which point he slashed the officer in the arm with a knife and fled the scene," police said.

On-duty police officers located Fuller a short distance away and took him into custody "without incident," police said.

Rechen was taken to a hospital where he received stitches and was released.

Fuller was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.