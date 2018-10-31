Man leaves $10,000 in taxi, can't reach cab driver
A man told Buffalo police on Tuesday he left a bag with $10,000 in a taxi cab on Ashland Avenue.
He hasn't been able to reach the cab driver since, according to a police report.
The police report did not include the specific time when the man said he left the gray bag in the taxi on Ashland, near Bryant Street.
The man made "several attempts" to reach the cab driver, the report said.
Story topics: Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
