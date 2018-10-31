Man charged with stabbing Buffalo police officer

A Lower West Side man is accused of stabbing a Buffalo police officer in the arm while trying to run from a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a city police report.

After police pulled over a vehicle near Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street at about 10:10 p.m., a passenger started running. The passenger, identified as Davon M. Belcher, 22, picked up a metal file from the ground and started swinging it, puncturing the bicep of Officer Mark Johnson, according to the report.

Johnson was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

Belcher was charged with assaulting a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana, according to the report. Driver Kyle J. Crawford, 25, and another passenger, Joseph Hooper, 22, both of Buffalo, were charged with possessing marijuana. Crawford was also charged with vehicle infractions.