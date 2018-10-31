Bills looking for second person who tossed sex toy onto field Monday

Buffalo Bills officials are looking into a second case of a sex toy being thrown onto the field during Monday night's game, the team said Wednesday, a day after a Florida man appeared in court after being accused of lobbing a similar item from the stands.

Michael Abdallah, 34, of Oviedo, Fla., will be banned from New Era Field for violating the fan code of conduct following his arrest during Monday's game against the New England Patriots, according to a team spokesman. Abdallah was arraigned Tuesday in Orchard Park Town Court on a disorderly conduct charge, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they had no further information about the second case from Monday night.

Abdallah – who used to live in Herkimer County, near Utica, according to his Facebook profile – was accused of creating "a hazardous or physically offensive condition by any act which serves no legitimate purpose," the Sheriff's Office said. He was identified through witness statements and stadium surveillance video, authorities said in a news release.

In 2016, two fans threw a sex toy on the field during a Bills game against the Patriots. Those fans were banned for life from every NFL stadium in the country, the Bills said.