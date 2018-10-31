Letter: Let the politicians pay to care for immigrants

I’m sending a message to the politicos who are all for letting the thousands of immigrants from South America and elsewhere come into the United States illegally, such as Hillary Clinton, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Charles E. Schumer, to name a few, You pay for their upkeep, feeding them and health care benefits so we pensioners and others don’t have to foot the bill. You people can afford to, we can’t.

And I still get amazed at all the hoopla that always seems to happen just before an election, legitimate or not. Wonder why people don’t vote?

John B. Guzzi

Cheektowaga