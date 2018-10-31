LATTANZIO, Angelo, Sr.

LATTANZIO - Angelo, Sr. Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest October 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Vaccaro) Lattanzio; devoted father of Joseph Lattanzio, John (Nadine) Lattanzio, Angelo, Jr. (Kathleen) Lattanzio, and Joanne (Michael) Durant; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Ann Marie), Joan (Eric), John, Michael, Nicole (Joe), Angelo III, Amanda (Tony), Grace, Rebecca, Michael Angelo, and seven great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Guiseppe and Italia Lattanzio; dear brother of Dominic, Marie, Gabriel, Frank, Yvonne, and Lucy. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be private. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com