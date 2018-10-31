LANGGOOD, Gerald F.

LANGGOOD - Gerald F. Of Grand Island, NY, formerly of North Tonawanda, Monday, October 29, 2018, at the age of 92; beloved husband of the late Marianne Kornacki and the late Helen (nee Bartkowiak) Langgood; dearest father of Rosemarie (Vincent) Baudo and Daniel (Dr. Sherry Bradford) Kornacki; loving grandfather of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends FRIDAY, November 2, from 4-8 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.) at 11 AM. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Gerald was a retired employee of DuPont and a member of the Pioneer Club. Gerald was a US Navy Veteran of WWII and a member of Stephen Sikora Post 1322 American Legion. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Gerald's honor to Buffalo Hospice.