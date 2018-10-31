KRESCONKO, Josephine D. (Matwjow)

Of Orchard Park, NY. Entered into rest October 29, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edward S. Kresconko; devoted mother of Sandra (late Henry) Lopiccolo, Edward (Cathy) Kresconko, and Keith (Rose) Kresconko; cherished grandmother of Edward (Marissa) Kresconko, Matthew (Kim) Kresconko, Ken (Amy) Lopiccolo, John Lopiccolo, the late Lee Ann Weichec and Laura Weichec, and five great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late John and Mary Matwjow; dear sister of Joyce (Harold) Schmitt and the late Mary, Anna, and John. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com