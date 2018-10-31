KNOWLTON, Judith M. "Judi" (Waters)

October 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Charles G. Knowlton. Loving sister of Janet (Bob) Wockasen. Cherished aunt of Heather (Kevin) Shadle, Kristen (Carmen) Marchiole and Nicholas (Johanna) Wockasen. Dear great-aunt of 8. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM. All are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Amherst Community Church (77 Washington Hwy., Amherst, 14226), on Friday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Judi was an active member for nearly 50 years of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Erie, Tonawanda and State Ladies Auxiliaries. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judi's memory to Home on the Hudson, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY 12534 or American Cancer Society. Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com