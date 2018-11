KNIGHT, Neil R.

KNIGHT - Neil R. Of Cheektowaga, NY. Entered into rest October 25, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Mac Alpine Presbyterian Church, 2700 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, on Friday from 10 - 11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Knight was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.