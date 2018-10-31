KeyBank to hold one-day job fair on Friday

KeyBank will hold a one-day career fair on Friday at its contact center at 6950 South Transit Road in Pendleton, as the bank looks to hire full-time customer service specialists.

Job seekers are invited to visit any time during two sessions, from 9:30 am. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m, and to bring photo ID and a resume. The mass hiring event will include opportunities to interview with hiring managers and to get a behind-the-scenes look at the customer service specialist's role.