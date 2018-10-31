KACZMAREK, Richard F.

KACZMAREK - Richard F. October 28, 2018, of Grand Island. Beloved husband of Sheila Kaczmarek. Loving father of Lindsey (Eric Kozakiewicz) Kaczmarek. Loving grandfather of Tyler and Zachary. Also survived by children, grandchildren, other family members and many friends. Friends may call Friday 6-7 PM followed by memorial services at 7 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. His concentrated efforts towards bettering family, friends and community will be remembered by all. He was the go to guy, jack of all trades, that knew something about everything.