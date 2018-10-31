JOZWIAK, Edward R.

JOZWIAK - Edward R. October 28, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband and best friend of Bibianne Wichlacz) Jozwiak; loving father of Adrienne (Keith) Sadowski; dearest grandfather of Kyle Sadowski; brother-in-law of the late Raymond (Elizabeth) Wichlacz; cousin of Thaddeus Bieniek, Rudy (Joann) Kasprzyk; and survived by nieces, nephews, and other cousins. Funeral service from the Barron-Miller Funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday at 8:15 AM, Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Family present Thursday, 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Mr. Jozwiak served honorably in the US Navy. Was a member of the Cheektowaga seniors, a Great Lakes kite flyer, and Boy Scouts of America. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc.