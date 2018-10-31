JOHNSON, Darlene F. (Mix)

Age 65, of North Tonawanda, October 29, 2018, in Roswell Park Cancer Institute, following a courageous battle with cancer. Darlene was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred (Gath) Mix; beloved wife of Kenneth Johnson; sister of Joyce (Ron McCoulgh) Mix, Diane (Tom Root) Mix and Dennis (Gail) Mix; sister-in-law of Kevin (Carrie) Johnson; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Keith Knupp will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com