JESIONOWSKI - Rev. Richard A. Pastor Emeritus at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Cheektowaga, NY. Died Saturday, October 27, 2018, at the age of 84. Beloved son of the late Richard A. and Dorothy C. (nee Papierski) Jesionowski; dearest brother of Barbara (late David) McCormack, Dorothy (Leonard) Schrantz, the late Alice (late Roy) Weaver and the late Irene Palmer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Fr. Richard will lie in state for public visitation on Thursday, November 1st from 3-7 PM in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church. The Most Rev. Edward M. Grosz, Auxiliary Bishop of Buffalo will be the main celebrant. Interment in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dunkirk. Memorials in memory of Fr. Richard may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel Fund, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga 14225. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com