JACOBI, Camille M. (Arnone)

JACOBI - Camille M. (nee Arnone)

October 29, 2018, at age 54. Beloved wife of Steven Jacobi; devoted mother of Maria (Peter) Jacobi and Amanda (Erich) Gamin; cherished grandmother of Henry and June; dear sister of Mary Theresa Arnone and Ann Marie (Frank) Sava; loving aunt of Lauren and Erica Sava; also survived by other loving family and friends. Nothing brought more joy to Camille than being a devoted Teacher's Aide in Special Education at Harris Hill Elementary for 22 years. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday 5-8 PM and Friday 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11:30 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd. (Williamsville). Please assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made in Camille's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com