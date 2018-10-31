HEIMERL, Norma Valerie (Charron)

October 29, 2018. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to Charles M; dearest mother of David C., Susan L. Heimerl; dear sister of Christopher Charron, Yvonne Rottach and the late Betty, Erol, Irene, Raymond, Minette; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory the Great RC Church Saturday at 10:30. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com