Grande's Buffalo booking comes at tumultuous time for acclaimed performer

It's been a crazy two months for superstar singer Ariana Grande, both personally and professionally.

The 25-year-old performer, who just booked a March 22, 2019 show in Buffalo's KeyBank Center on Tuesday, has grieved the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in early September, then split from her fiance, Saturday Night Live comedian-actor Pete Davidson, two weeks ago.

Musically, Grande's star continues to ascend, with her "God Is a Woman" single sticking on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the last 15 weeks - peaking at No. 8 - and her album, "Sweetener," earning the top spot in Billboard's Top 200 albums in August, the month of its release.

Tickets go on sale for Grande's Buffalo show at 10 a.m. Nov. 5. Prices range from $34.95 to $224.95 and may be purchased at the KeyBank Center box office, at Tickets.com or by calling (888) 223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect, with a limited number of handbills available Oct. 31.

After her breakup with Davidson, Grande called off one performance before taking the stage in a prerecorded NBC Halloween special, "A Very Wicked Halloween," commemorating the 15th anniversary of "Wicked." Here's HuffPost's report.

Breaking out 10 years ago as part of Nickelodeon's "13," Grande has released four albums showcasing her powerful voice. On her Dangerous Woman Tour stop in Buffalo last year, News reviewer Ben Siegel praised Grande for her family-friendly show and gentle stage presence.

A lot can change over the next five months, but personal tragedy can sometimes spur an artist's best material.

