GIAMBRA, Charles W.

GIAMBRA - Charles W. October 26, 2018; beloved husband of Cheryl A. (Czajka); dearest father of Joseph and Megan Giambra; son of the late Charles J. (late Theresa) Hojnacki Giambra. Visitation Thursday 7-9 PM at the ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, same location as the Cichon Borgosz Funeral Home, 4929 Broadway, Depew (2 blocks east of Transit Road). Charles was the owner and President of the Buffalo Junior Sabres.