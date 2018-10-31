General Motors offering buyouts to salaried workers

General Motors on Wednesday offered buyouts to about 18,000 salaried workers in North America who have been with the company for at least a dozen years. If not enough people take the offer, GM may consider involuntary cuts, said Pat Morrissey, a company spokesman.

GM has a total of 418 salaried employees at its two Buffalo Niagara area plants, in the Town of Tonawanda and Lockport. It wasn't immediately known how many of them are eligible for the buyout offer.

The automaker expects to hit a target of $6.5 billion in reductions for 2018. The culling is intended to keep GM lean even as its global sales and profit remain strong.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report.