Buffalo Sabres 1, Calgary Flames 2 in OT
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo skates with the puck up the ice against Calgary Flames left wing James Neal in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner skates with the puck up the ice against Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville talks to his teammates on the bench during a time out in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton makes a save on a shot from Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin skates with the puck.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Rasmus Dahlin huddle before a face-off.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin skates with the puck up the ice against Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel scores a goal against Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel scores a goal against Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton makes a diving save in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin skates with the puck up the ice against Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson takes a shot on Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel skates with the puck up the ice against Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Conor Sheary missed a great opportunity to score a goal on Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich but fanned on the shot in the third period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau scores the game winning goal in overtime against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Buffalo Sabres 1, Calgary Flames 2 won in OT
