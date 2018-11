Gateway City Deli: Cheap Eats

The Gateway City Deli, at 111 Genesee St. downtown, has the prime corner spot in the historic 1845 building. Owners Jim and Sam Carlo love Buffalo so much they've named their menu items after historic buildings. They pride themselves with housemade roasted sandwich meats and soups and hand select fresh ingredients. Gateway City Deli is expected to add breakfast hours in early November.