EDENHOFER, James L.

EDENHOFER - James L. Of North Tonawanda, age 86, passed away at home October 28, 2018, in Lakeland, FL. He is survived by his three daughters Lisa Edenhofer, Laura Dietrich (Larry) and Leslie Reimers (Joseph); his three grandchildren Joelle Perfetti (Charles), Madison Reimers, and Zachery Reimers; and his sister Collette Dobmeier (Donald).