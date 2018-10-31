DELGADO, Ora Lee (McQuiller)

Departed this life October 29, 2018. Janazah Prayers will be conducted Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 2 PM at the McCoy Convention Center, 653 Clinton St. At the request of Mrs. Delgado, there will be no prior visitation. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share your condolences, www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211.