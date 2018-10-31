CZARNECKI, Paul Brian

CZARNECKI - Paul Brian October 27, 2018. Devoted son of Susan (nee Tabaczynski) (late Harvey L.) Dittebrand and Norman E. Czarnecki; dear brother of Madonna Pickens (Mark), Linda (Edgar) Cartwright, Norman (Kimberly) Czarnecki, Joseph Czarnecki and Maribeth (Charles) Reeves; step-brother of Lamar, Thomas and Richard Dittebrand and late Deborah Smith of Florida; also survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and a great-niece. Family will be present Friday 2-4 and 5:30-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held Saturday at 9 AM and at St. Josaphat Parish at 9:30 AM. Condolences: www.Pietszak.com