CHIRICO, Mary P. (Cascio)

Of West Falls, NY. Entered into rest October 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Chirico; devoted mother of Anthony R. Chirico Sr., William (Cheryl) Chirico Sr., and the late John (Margie) Chirico; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Emmanuel and Gertrude Cascio. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com