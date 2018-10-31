Cattaraugus County Bank offering coin appraisals

Cattaraugus County Bank is offering free professional coin appraisals at two of its branches this week.

The appraisals will be performed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at its Springville branch, at 325 S. Cascade Drive, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at its South Dayton branch, 517 Pine St. No appointments will be taken.

The appraisals will be performed by HCC, a Toledo-based company that specializes in rare and old coins.