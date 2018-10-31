Share this article

Cash, phones taken from delivery truck on Grant Street

Two men making a delivery to a grocery store on Grant Street on Monday morning had cash, cellphones and government-issued documents taken from inside their truck, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victims told police the theft happened around 10:30 a.m. outside Vineeta International Foods, 98 Grant St.

The thief or thieves stole more than $3,000 in cash, according to the report.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
