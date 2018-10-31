Cash, phones taken from delivery truck on Grant Street
Two men making a delivery to a grocery store on Grant Street on Monday morning had cash, cellphones and government-issued documents taken from inside their truck, according to a Buffalo police report.
The victims told police the theft happened around 10:30 a.m. outside Vineeta International Foods, 98 Grant St.
The thief or thieves stole more than $3,000 in cash, according to the report.
Story topics: Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police/ West Side
Share this article