CAPPELLO - Alice J. October 28, 2018 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of James S. Cappello; dear mother of James H., Cynthia (Brett) Arnoldo, Ronald (late Linda) and Frank (Julie) Cappello; loving grandmother of Jamie, Andrea, Brianna, Francesco, Salvatore, Miguel, Ashley, Lindsey, Jessica and the late James D. Cappello; sister of Barbara (late Howard) Drainger and the late Ann (late Norm) Blair and Betty Le Gresley; also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 3-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:00 AM, at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com