Buffalo man charged in screwdriver attack

A Buffalo man is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court on Friday after he was charged with stabbing a 62-year-old man in the chest with a screwdriver.

Robert Lee, 39, of Northumberland Avenue, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with second-degree assault, according to a police report and court records.

Lee also was accused of violating an order of protection and damaging items inside a home on Northumberland, near Kensington Avenue, according to the police report.

The attack caused a small puncture wound, according to the report, and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.