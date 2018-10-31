BROWN, Walter W.

BROWN - Walter W. October 28, 2018, of Orchard Park, age 79. Beloved husband of Patricia Knab and the late Mary (Richardson) Brown; dear father of Theresa J. (Michael) Lusty and W. Ward (Tracy) Brown; loving grandfather of William W. and Sophie J. Lusty and M. Abigail Brown; son of the late Walter W. and Theresa (Zigrang) Brown; brother of Charles A. (late Susan) Brown and Margaret R. Dungan; son-in-law of June Knab-Round. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park, at 10:00 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wally's alma mater at Marquette Catholic High School, 219 East 4th St., Alton, IL 62002. Wally was a member of the Orchard Park Country Club and served on the Board of Directors. Wally's family extends special thanks to the staff at the Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV for their kind and loving care. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com