BROTT, Donna R.

BROTT - Donna R. October 27, 2018. Loving wife of the late Irving D. Brott Jr.; dearest mother of Jack (Marguerite) Davis, Jill (Mark) Josephs, Bob (Rachel Bradley) Davis, Alan (Connie) Davis; dearest stepmother of Megan (Raymond) Sullivan, Meryl (Kevin Shanahan) Brott and Gordon (Meghan) Brott; dearest grandmother of 22 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Ronald (Anne) Kohl, Cynthia (late Geza) Karakas and the late Joan (late Donald) Holzman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a visitation, Friday 4-7PM, at KENNETH HOWE Funeral Home, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, and to a memorial service Saturday 10am at the Roycroft Chapel, 5 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Rural Outreach Center, 730 Olean Rd. East Aurora, NY 14052 or to the Donna R. Brott EDM '79 Endowed Scholarship Fund c/o UB Foundation P.O. Box 730, Buffalo, NY 14226. Online condolences may be made at www.howefuneralhome.com.