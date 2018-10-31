[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills sit out trade deadline but add free agent WR

The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon and the Bills stayed silent.

LeSean McCoy is still a Buffalo Bill. Kelvin Benjamin is still a Buffalo Bill. The team didn't pick up any draft picks despite being in rebuilding mode.

Instead, the Bills addressed their lackluster receiving corps by signing free agent Terrelle Pryor, who was released by the Jets earlier this month.

The Jets said they released Pryor because he had a groin injury and they needed the roster spot, but they reportedly hoped to sign him back when he got healthy.

Pryor topped 1,000 receiving yards with Cleveland in 2016 but has been limited by injury over the past two seasons. His addition could theoretically also give the Bills an emergency quarterback option – Pryor entered the league as a quarterback with the Raiders in 2011 after a standout collegiate career at Ohio State and played QB until 2014. He's the second converted quarterback on the roster, joining tight end Logan Thomas.

Derek Anderson concussed: And why might the Bills need an emergency quarterback option? Starter Derek Anderson suffered a concussion Monday night and is uncertain to play this week against the Bears. Josh Allen was ruled out again this week with his elbow sprain. That leaves Nathan Peterman as the only healthy traditional quarterback on the roster.

How did Anderson play Monday? QB analyst Jim Kubiak wrote that Anderson did not have a lot of minuses against the Patriots, but the one he had really hurt.

The Bills are so bad that... Mark Gaughan wrote that the Bills' offensive stats read like a punchline. "You could say it’s making people long for the days of J.P. Losman, Todd Collins and even Matt Kofler."

ESPN came to Buffalo and ate wings from Applebee's: The depths our society is willing to sink for advertising dollars reached a new low Monday when ESPN's football crew came to Buffalo, birthplace of the chicken wing, and ate boneless wings from Applebee's during a segment on the pregame show. This was wrong on so many levels, not the least of which is the concept of "boneless wings," which is really just a scheme to get adults to pay for expensive chicken nuggets. However, I will concede that if your only other option is Applebee's bone-in wings, going with boneless is absolutely the move.

Upon further review: With a night to sleep on it, one of Jay Skurski's takeaways was that frustration boiled over for LeSean McCoy after he carried 12 times for 13 yards.

Film Review: Mark Gaughan wrote that the Patriots' use of play-action is a page the Bills might want to steal from their playbook.

Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds made his presence felt Monday before suffering a concussion.

