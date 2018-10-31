BLUNDELL, Donald W.

BLUNDELL - Donald W. Of Hamburg, NY, October 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Kimberly A. Kline. Cherished father of Amy S. Blundell (Tom Rukavina), Elizabeth J. Blundell (Richard Mata), Dima C. Blundell and Doggy Dad to Jack. Loving grandpa of Elsa, Selina, Eleanor, Angelina, and Steven. Beloved brother of Thomas (Linda) Blundell, Beverly (Robert) Lindley, and James Blundell. Beloved uncle of Carrie, Tanya, Jeff, and Carly. Former husband of Nancy Brennan. Don was also a mentor to countless college students at SUNY Buffalo State. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 10:15 followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am at Trinity Episcopal Church, 261 E. Main Street, Hamburg 14075. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com