Bishop removes former Allegany County pastor after abuse complaint

Bishop Richard J. Malone on Wednesday suspended another Buffalo Diocese priest due to a complaint of sexual abuse.

The diocese announced on its website that Malone placed the Rev. Michael P. Juran, 70, on administrative leave as an investigation into the complaint continues.

Juran is listed in the diocese directory as having a Florida address. He did not immediately return a voicemail left at that address.

Since Malone released the list of accused priests, Juran is the 16th priest who was suspended from ministry, pending an investigation.

Ordained in 1976, Juran served as an associate pastor of Mother of Divine Grace Church, Cheektowaga; St. Gabriel Church, Elma; Prince of Peace and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches, Niagara Falls; Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, West Seneca; and St. Benedict Church, Eggertsville.

In 1988, he was appointed as a part-time carnival chaplain, tending to the spiritual needs of traveling circus and carnival workers from around the country.

He received his first pastorate in 1992 at St. Patrick Church in Salamanca and in 1998 was appointed pastor of St. Patrick Church in Fillmore. A year later, he was given additional responsibility as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Belfast.

Since 2008, he has been listed in the diocese directory as living in Valrico, Fla.

Malone in March identified 42 priests as having had credible allegations of sexual abuse against them.

The diocese has said accusations against three priests were determined to be credible, and the diocese referred the complaints to the Vatican for further review. One priest was returned to active ministry after a diocesan investigation deemed the complaints against him were unsubstantiated.

Investigations continue in the other cases, including Juran.