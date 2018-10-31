Bills sign quarterback Matt Barkley, bring back punter Colton Schmidt

The Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley and are bringing back punter Colton Schmidt. Each signed a one-year deal.

Barkley, who was released by the Cincinnati Bengals in mid-September, provides an emergency backup option should Derek Anderson not be able to play Sunday against the Bears.

If Anderson, who suffered a concussion Monday night, cannot play, Nathan Peterman would start with Barkley the likely No. 2 quarterback.

Coach Sean McDermott confirmed the Bills are looking at Peterman as the starter with Barkley as the backup, but added, "We’re just going to take it one day at a time."

Josh Allen remains sidelined with an elbow injury for a third consecutive game.

Barkley has been with six organizations in his NFL career, but has appeared in 11 games overall. His most recent playing time was in 2016 when he went 1-5 in six starts with the Bears. In those 11 games, he has averaged 173.7 yards per game with eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

"Matt played in the preseason (with the Bengals) and with the situation we’re in with respect to Derek in concussion protocol and Josh, we wanted to take a hard look at a guy who played recently."

In the Bengals' 26-13 victory against the Bills in the preseason, Barkley was 9-for-16 with 112 yards with an interceptions.

The Bills also signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who was released by the Jets. Pryor took part in the morning walk-through Wednesday.

"It's a day-to-day thing," McDermott said on whether Pryor can contribute. "We’ll take a look in the afternoon practice and go from there. He’ll spend the rest of the afternoon and evening in the office trying to get up to speed, just like Matt will."

Schmidt, a surprising release at the roster cutdown, was not signed by another team. He has remained in the area and attended the home opener.

The Bills placed Corey Bojorquez on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, stemming from a botched fake field goal attempt against Tennessee.

Schmidt, who joined the Bills in 2014 after short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, appeared in 64 games with the Bills. He ranks second in their history with a gross average of 44.10 yards. He also has two of the top five averages in a single season in the club's history.

Bojorquez was claimed by the Bills after teams cut to 53-man rosters. An undrafted free agent out of New Mexico, he was with the Patriots but did not punt in the preseason. He finishes his rookie season with 45 punts for an average of 45.1 yards and 22 landing inside the 20.

To make room for Barkley, the Bills placed Taiwan Jones on injured reserve with a neck injury.