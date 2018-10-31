Best-selling author David Baldacci coming to Buffalo library

New York Times best-selling author David Baldacci will give a free talk on his latest thriller, "Long Road to Mercy," at noon Nov. 15 at Buffalo's downtown Central Library.

Books will also be available at the library for purchase through Talking Leaves for book signings.

The new book from Baldacci will be released Nov. 13, two days before his Buffalo event. The novel focuses on Atlee Pine, an FBI agent with special skills assigned to the remote wilds of the southwestern United States.

"Long Road to Mercy" will be available through the public library system in print, online and audio versions.

The library is encouraging attendees to bring a new children’s book to donate to Books for Kids.