Beer notes: Dueling Pianos at Resurgence, Sticky Trees IPA, Juice Caboose

Pianos duel at Resurgence

Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) will host Dueling Pianos from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 3.

The event is $5 at the door, and seating will be limited, but shouldn’t be necessary given the energetic and dance-inducing tunes attendees will hear throughout the night. Call 381-9868.

A new batch from Pressure Drop

Pressure Drop Brewing will release a new batch of cans of its Sticky Trees IPA (6.5 percent alcohol by volume) after Nov. 1. The cans will be available at the brewery (65 Vandalia St.) as well as in retail stores. Call 848-9942.

More Juice Caboose from Flying Bison

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) has released a new batch of its Juice Caboose IPA (India pale ale). The 7.5 percent New England-style IPA is made with oats, wheat and loads of fruit-forward aroma hops, resulting in a juicy beer with low bitterness.

The tasting room will be selling bottles from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 31, Halloween, and the beer will continue to be available at the tasting room and at area retail stores.

Flying Bison also will have a new batch of its Spot Coffee Stout out for the first full week of November. The new batch uses Papua New Guinea Kunjin coffee beans roasted by Spot Coffee. Twelve-ounce sealed bags of the coffee will be available exclusively at Flying Bison.

Leading up to the release, customers can purchase cases of the previous batch of Spot Coffee Stout for 25 percent off. Call 873-1557.