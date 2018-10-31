Back again: Country superstar Blake Shelton announces Buffalo arena show

Storming into Buffalo's then-First Niagara Center on St. Patrick's Day 2016, country star Blake Shelton delivered what reviewer Tim O'Shei called a "rocking celebration."

Now, Shelton - still one of the biggest names in country and regularly in the spotlight as a competitor coach on "The Voice" - has announced a Feb. 22, 2019 show in KeyBank Center.

Tickets, ranging from $39 to $119, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 and may be purchased at the KeyBank Center box office, at Tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect. A limited number of handbills are available now.

Blake Shelton Fan Club members and American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning at 10 p.m. Nov. 2 through 10 p.m. Nov. 8.

In the show's press release, Shelton lauds his touring support - two figures that inspired his own country roots - in the Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson. Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina also grace the bill of the February show.

Shelton's most recent material, last fall's "Texoma Shore," was the musician's 11th studio album. The record peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 and, as his fans have come to expect, led the Billboard U.S. Country Music charts.

