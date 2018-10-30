WR Terrelle Pryor signs with Bills

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor returned to Buffalo on Tuesday and signed a contract with the Bills, the team announced.

About 90 minutes earlier, Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Pryor was coming back after taking a free-agent visit Monday.

He declined to say whether the Bills might consider using Pryor, a former college quarterback, at that position. "We'll take it one step at a time," McDermott said.

The Bills released cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Pryor's signing closed an uneventful trade deadline day in which the Bills did not make any moves.

EARLIER:

The Buffalo Bills could use some help at wide receiver.

To try to find that, a league source confirmed Monday to The Buffalo News that Terrelle Pryor made a free-agent visit to One Bills Drive. Pryor, 29, spent six games with the New York Jets this season, making 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage total and touchdown catches would both lead the Bills, who have struggled all season to get consistent production from their wide receivers.

Pryor was released by the Jets on Oct. 20. He was dealing with a tear in his groin that was expected to keep him out for a couple weeks. The Jets reportedly were interested in bringing Pryor back once he got healthy, but he's free to explore other opportunities.

Pryor had a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, but he finished with just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games with the Washington Redskins last season. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4.5 million.

According to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Bills have made a contract offer to Pryor.