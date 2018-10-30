Share this article

Uniland Development Co. sold this Amherst office building to a Buffalo investor.

Uniland sells Amherst medical office building

Uniland Development Co. has sold a single-story medical office building on Main Street in Amherst to a Buffalo investor.

Kevin M. Prise's Esprit Enterprise LLC paid $1.16 million on Friday to buy the 8,661-square-foot building at 6044 Main from the Amherst-based developer.

Esprit is registered to the address of Prise's Buffalo Basic Ingredients, which operates a bakery supplies cash-and-carry store in the old Federal Bakers Supply building on William Street. Prise's company used to also distribute food products under the Maple Leaf Foods banner, but sold that business last February to Latina Boulevard Foods.

Located near the Erie Community College North Campus, the building was constructed in 1999, and sits on 1.49 acres. It's home to Town & Village Pediatrics LLC and Artesia Plastic Surgery Pllc, with one empty suite.

Jonathan D. Epstein – Jonathan Epstein is a business reporter at The Buffalo News, where he covers commercial and residential real estate and development. He has worked at The News since 2004.
