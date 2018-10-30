Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie linebacker makes an impact before concussion

Tremaine Edmunds didn't play in the second half of the Bills' loss on Monday Night Football to the Patriots after suffering a concussion, but the rookie linebacker made a sizable impact in the first two quarters.

His only clear hiccups came by way of two missed tackles.

Edmunds seemed quick to diagnose plays in front of him and wasn't drawn in too far by play action too often.

He also had his first impact tackle since Week 3's victory against the Vikings. It came on a swing pass to James White. Edmunds exploded into the flat and delivered a big hit on the running back behind the line of scrimmage. It was also one of two range tackles for the rookie.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays vs. New England 2 1 0

The Patriots only mustered 76 yards on 25 carries, as Buffalo was very stout up front along the defensive line. Edmunds wasn't overwhelmed by blockers and had more block-shed tackles than no-shed plays for the third time this season.

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles vs. New England 1 0 2

Arguably, Edmunds' greatest impact for the Bills came in coverage. With the NFL now a pass-predominant league, it's the most important area of a linebacker's game.

Edmunds got his hands on two passes, and if he timed his jump better on his first pass breakup, it probably would've been an interception.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage vs. New England 0/0 2 4/52

Three of the four receptions he allowed came on dump-offs in front of him in his zone. Edmunds' seven pass breakups so far this season are the most among rookie linebackers and the second-most in the NFL among all linebackers.

For the first time as a member of the Bills, Edmunds played in a game in which he was not utilized as a pass-rusher.

Here's how Edmunds has fared through Week 8:

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 8 18 7 4

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week 8 13 15 11