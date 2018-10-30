Thomas A. Vizzini Sr., 93, retired postal letter carrier served during two wars

Sept. 18, 1925 – Oct. 27, 2018

Thomas Angelo Vizzini Sr., a retired postal letter carrier and a veteran who served during two wars, died Saturday in Mercy Hospital. He was 93.

Born in Jamestown, the son of Sicilian immigrants, he was one of seven children. His family moved to Buffalo’s West Side when he was a boy and he attended Grover Cleveland High School.

He left school in 1942 to join the Navy during World War II. Assigned to the Seabees, he served in the Pacific and was deployed to Guam after it was recaptured in 1944.

Returning from service, he worked in an auto repair shop before re-enlisting in the Navy in 1951 during the Korean War. He served as a seaman aboard the destroyer USS Keppler.

Following his discharge in 1955, he worked for DuPont before taking a job with the U.S. Postal Service. Assigned to the former Station G on West Ferry Street, he delivered mail to homes and businesses on the same route for many years. Before retiring at the age of 70, he also was a supervisor at the Main Post Office on William Street.

In retirement, he worked part time at a corner store at Auburn and Baynes avenues.

Active in Annunciation Catholic Church, now Our Lady of Hope, he was a lector, a Eucharistic minister and a volunteer for bingo and other fundraising activities.

He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, an officer in Our Lady of Hope Council 3076 and was honored with the designation of “Sir Knight.”

He also was a member of Italian Sons and Daughters of America.

In 1951, he married Carmen Incao, his next-door neighbor. They raised three children. She worked as a department store clerk, a hairdresser and a teacher aide at School 45.

Survivors also include a son, Jim; a brother, Sam; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Lafayette Avenue and Grant Street.